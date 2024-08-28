Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Drops By 66.7%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,628. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $22.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Get Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.