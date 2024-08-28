Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declines By 61.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,878. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
