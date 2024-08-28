Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Declines By 61.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the July 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,878. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,582,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 770,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 409,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

