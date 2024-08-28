Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Drops By 92.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. 53,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77.
iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0607 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.
