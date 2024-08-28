Short Interest in Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Decreases By 97.6%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Kier Group stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Kier Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

