Short Interest in Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Decreases By 97.6%

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Kier Group Stock Performance
Kier Group stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. Kier Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Kier Group Company Profile
