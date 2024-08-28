Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 333.3%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

