Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Expands By 333.3%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $3.64.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke BAM Groep
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.