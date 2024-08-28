Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Increases By 621.1%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, an increase of 621.1% from the July 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Luokung Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ LKCO opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Luokung Technology has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
About Luokung Technology
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Luokung Technology
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Luokung Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luokung Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.