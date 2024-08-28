Short Interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Rises By 1,098.6%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a growth of 1,098.6% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 26.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LYT opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.