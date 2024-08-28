Short Interest in Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Decreases By 91.0%

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the July 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of GOFPY traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.05. 21,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,906. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.57.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.1068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.