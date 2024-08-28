Short Interest in Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Declines By 87.5%

Rathbones Group Plc (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of RTBBF stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Tuesday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

