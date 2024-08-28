Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 98.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 0.4 %

SFRGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.