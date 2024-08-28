Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Declines By 98.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Down 0.4 %
SFRGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 5,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.
