Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Decreases By 38.2%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the July 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Secom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 24,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,699. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Secom has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.