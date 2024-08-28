Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Increases By 82.8%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the July 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USDX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,184. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2248 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About SGI Enhanced Core ETF

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

