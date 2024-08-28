Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Drops By 86.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 239,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,643. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47 and a beta of 0.34. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.