Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Rises By 66.2%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 33.6 %

OTCMKTS SUPIF traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,406. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Further Reading

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

