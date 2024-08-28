Short Interest in Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF) Rises By 66.2%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (OTCMKTS:SUPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 33.6 %
OTCMKTS SUPIF traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,406. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$0.92 and a twelve month high of C$1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.99.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
