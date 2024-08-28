Short Interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Decreases By 40.7%

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the July 31st total of 154,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

In other news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 387,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $468,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Venus Concept stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,366 shares during the quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC owned about 10.49% of Venus Concept worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Venus Concept has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

