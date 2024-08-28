Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Expands By 687.0%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 687.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. Vext Science has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.
Vext Science Company Profile
