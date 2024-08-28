Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Grows By 1,794.2%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 1,794.2% from the July 31st total of 162,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vicinity Motor Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.54.
Vicinity Motor Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Motor
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.