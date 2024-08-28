Short Interest in Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Grows By 1,794.2%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 1,794.2% from the July 31st total of 162,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,432. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Vicinity Motor Company Profile

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

