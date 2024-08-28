Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 66.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.