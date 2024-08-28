Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Decreases By 66.4%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,900 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the July 31st total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
