Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 60.6%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 31,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,512. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.
Vodacom Group Company Profile
