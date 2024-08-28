Short Interest in Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Declines By 60.6%

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the July 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vodacom Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 31,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,512. Vodacom Group has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.17.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

