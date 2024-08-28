Short Interest in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Expands By 300.0%

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Western Acquisition Ventures Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WAVS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. 8,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

