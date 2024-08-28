Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 87.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.4 %
WXXWY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
