Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 87.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Down 0.4 %

WXXWY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

