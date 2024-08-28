Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Rises By 5,300.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YASKAWA Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of YASKY stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.39. 4,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906. YASKAWA Electric has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $864.76 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

