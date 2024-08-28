Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Drops By 75.6%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Stock Performance
Yuexiu Property stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
About Yuexiu Property
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yuexiu Property
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 High-Yield Stocks with Major Upside, According to Analysts
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Yuexiu Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuexiu Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.