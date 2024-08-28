Short Interest in Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Drops By 75.6%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,600 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the July 31st total of 814,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Yuexiu Property Stock Performance

Yuexiu Property stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Yuexiu Property has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

About Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

