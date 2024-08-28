Siacoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $253.62 million and $5.09 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,874.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.53 or 0.00545353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00102691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00266281 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031306 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00071715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.