Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.25. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 1,340,293 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

