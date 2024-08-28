Sierra Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.34. 2,834,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

