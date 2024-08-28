Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.13. 7,093,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

