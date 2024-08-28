Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.77. The stock had a trading volume of 764,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $125.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.