Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87,047 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,759,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $109.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

