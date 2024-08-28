Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,124.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

RGLD stock opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.12. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $142.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

