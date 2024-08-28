Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

