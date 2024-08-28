Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,223 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

