Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,211 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $101.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.