Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,197 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 773,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DGRO stock opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $61.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

