Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Separately, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $33.28.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

