Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,370 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,136,000 after acquiring an additional 582,844 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 43.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $99,476.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFS opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

