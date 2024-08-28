Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,964 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,144,000 after purchasing an additional 360,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Stock Up 3.8 %

RYAAY opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average of $125.81.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($1.20). Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

