Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34,909.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 28,626 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 161,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 139,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

