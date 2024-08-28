Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,784,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,047,000 after purchasing an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,823 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 470,859 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000.

NULV stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

