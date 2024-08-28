Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 81,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $406,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGUS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,289. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

