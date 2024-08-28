Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.22. 10,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,427. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

