Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIRR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AIRR traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 30,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

