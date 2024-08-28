Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXG opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $429.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

