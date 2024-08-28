Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,498,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $100.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

