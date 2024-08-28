Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $524,000 in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 428,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 278,340 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $1,570,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FUTY opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

