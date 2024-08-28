Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,420,882,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,056,109,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,326.23 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,271.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,252.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,708 shares of company stock valued at $133,146,005. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
