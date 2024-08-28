Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $88,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

INO opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

