Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 604,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,628,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter.

DFCF opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

