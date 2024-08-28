Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.65. 80,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,072. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.70. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

