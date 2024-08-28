Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.35. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.